Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Rises By 16.3%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 2,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,018 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,664 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

