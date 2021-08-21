Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $69.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

