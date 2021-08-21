T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

