NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 690 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

SNV opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.