Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,591 Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

BPTH stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

