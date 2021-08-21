NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 226 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

