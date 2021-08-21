Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Freeline Therapeutics were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). On average, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRLN. Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Freeline Therapeutics Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.