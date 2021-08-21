Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.02 million, a PE ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

