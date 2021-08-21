Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,901 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,149,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

KSS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

