Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.15 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.35. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

