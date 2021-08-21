Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.64 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

