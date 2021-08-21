GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,701 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

AA opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.