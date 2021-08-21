GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,765 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $336,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $3,417,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.40 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

