Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Raised to $36.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 28.83.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 15.63 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 14.87 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 20.95.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,690,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

