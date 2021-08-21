Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $122.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

