Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $321.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.66.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. On average, analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $614,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 463,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

