Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,624 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $206.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $210.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

