International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.