Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 868,625 shares.The stock last traded at $71.79 and had previously closed at $74.55.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

