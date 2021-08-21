PLDT (NYSE:PHI) & Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Head to Head Analysis

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Internet Gold - Golden Lines alerts:

2.9% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A PLDT 13.13% 25.25% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and PLDT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.75 billion 1.43 $490.54 million $2.59 9.56

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

PLDT beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions. It also provides information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; and full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it sells Wi-Fi access equipment; and distributes Filipino channels and content. As of December 31, 2020, it had 72,933,839 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,042,815 fixed line subscribers; and 3,090,118 fixed wireless broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.