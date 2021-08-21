Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

