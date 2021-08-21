CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Up 4.4%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 11,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,027,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 1,423,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $16,361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.