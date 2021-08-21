Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,406 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $5,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VPV opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.