PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.97

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 6925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.