Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $92,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of X opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

