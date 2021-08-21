Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 804 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 326.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $53.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,006,920 shares of company stock worth $71,158,431. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

