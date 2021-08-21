Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $84,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,178.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.48. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

