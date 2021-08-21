Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) to Hold

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of SGTX opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 million and a PE ratio of -16.93.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 119,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

