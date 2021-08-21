James Ralph Scapa Sells 23,628 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06.

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,280,493.73.

ALTR opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock valued at $361,749,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

