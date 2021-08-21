Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Sells $2,096,820.00 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cortexyme stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,043,000 after acquiring an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

