SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Sells $13,170,317.40 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.47. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.