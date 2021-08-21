Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. TFI International posted sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

