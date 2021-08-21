Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quest Resource by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

