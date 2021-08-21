Reviewing Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Prelude Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($3.81) -5.89 Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$56.93 million ($4.56) -6.80

Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relmada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -83.15% -75.42% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -31.70% -30.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Relmada Therapeutics and Prelude Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Prelude Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $64.18, indicating a potential upside of 186.15%. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 92.90%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

