Head-To-Head Review: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) vs. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Joby Aviation and Embraer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Embraer 1 2 3 0 2.33

Embraer has a consensus target price of $17.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joby Aviation and Embraer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A Embraer $3.77 billion 0.72 -$731.90 million ($2.52) -5.83

Joby Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A Embraer -2.78% -7.40% -2.03%

Summary

Joby Aviation beats Embraer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.