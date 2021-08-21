Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACB. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 109,856.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

