PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

PHAS opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.62. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

