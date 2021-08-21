Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fastly by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 26.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Fastly by 7.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 4,962 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $204,384.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,052 shares of company stock worth $8,117,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

