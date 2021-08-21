Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 101.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $309.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

