Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

EFG stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

