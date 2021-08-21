Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCUS opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

