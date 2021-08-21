Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

