Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOGZ opened at $2.15 on Friday. Dogness has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

