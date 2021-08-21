Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 581,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 335,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 341,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 272,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inuvo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. Inuvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.