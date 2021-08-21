Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,841 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 210,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.49 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 41.02%.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

