35,492 Shares in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Petros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTPI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

