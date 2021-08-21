Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 14,460 Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.