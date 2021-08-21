Millennium Management LLC Invests $888,000 in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth about $5,773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

