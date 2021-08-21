Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

NYSE:TDY opened at $450.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

