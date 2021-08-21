IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

NYSE OC opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

